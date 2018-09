Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait Energy PLC (IPO-KEC.L):

* NEW WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY AND CFO APPOINTMENT

* APPOINTMENT OF ITS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, PETER DIXON-CLARKE

* SECURED US$100 MILLION IN A NEW WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY UNDER AN AGREEMENT SIGNED ON 23 AUGUST 2018

* WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY WAS AGREED WITH VITOL S.A.

* AURANGZEB BOZDAR, INTERIM-CFO HAS AGREED TO CONTINUE WITH CO FOR NEXT FEW MONTHS