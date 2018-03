March 22 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* KUWAIT PETROLEUM CORPORATION SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING CAPACITY PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - ‍AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: