April 24 (Reuters) - AAYAN REAL ESTATE COMPANY KSCP :

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TO SET ASIDE 6.2 MILLION DINARS ADDITIONAL PROVISION FOR TAX LIABILITIY OF CO’S SAUDI UNIT

* SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION OF 6.2 MILLION DIANRS INCREASES FY 2017 LOSS TO 8.1 MILLION DINARS Source:(bit.ly/2vGLMgt) Further company coverage: