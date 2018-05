May 3 (Reuters) - KUWAIT REAL ESTATE COMPANY:

* GETS REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE INTERNATIONAL RESORTS CO IN NON-CASH DEAL

* WILL ISSUE 64.4 MILLION SHARES

* INTERNATIONAL RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL GET 0.455 SHARE IN CO FOR EVERY SHARE OF INTERNATIONAL RESORTS Source:(bit.ly/2rh107f) Further company coverage: