May 10 (Reuters) - FIRST TAKAFUL INSURANCE CO:

* COMPLETES SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TURKEY’S NEOVA SIGORTA

* SELLS STAKE IN NEOVA SIGORTA FOR 12.1 MILLION DINARS

* RECORDS ABOUT 4.7 MILLION DINARS OF LOSS FROM NEOVA SIGORTA DEAL Source: (bit.ly/2Wk83Mp) Further company coverage: