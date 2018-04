April 23 (Reuters) - HUMAN SOFT HOLDING COMPANY:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 175 FILS/SHARE INSTEAD OF 160 FILS/SHARE

* SHAREHOLDERS DIDN'T APPROVE BOARD PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE STOCK DIVIDEND OF 70 SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES Source: (bit.ly/2vEKQcw) Further company coverage: