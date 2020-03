BRIEF-Kuwait's KBA Board Decides 10 Mln Dinars Contribution To Support Efforts To Counter Corona-KUNA

March 19 (Reuters) - KUWAIT NEWS AGENCY:

* KUWAIT BANKING ASSICIATION (KBA) RESPONDS TO AN INITIATIVE BY CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR FOR ESTABLISHING A FUND TO FINANACE GOVERNMENT IMMEDIATE REQUIREMENTS TO COUNTER THE COVID-19

* KUWAIT BANKING ASSICIATION BOARD DECIDES TO CONTRIBUTE 10 MLN DINARS BY KUWAITI BANKS TO SUPPORT THE EFFORTS TO COUNTER THE SPREAD OF CORONA

* KUWAIT BANKING ASSICIATION SAYS KUWAITI BANKS COORDINATED WITH CENTRAL BANK ON DELAYING REPAYMENTS OF INSTALLMENTS OF COMPANIES FOR THREE MONTHS WITHOUT ANY CHARGES Source: (bit.ly/3dfeveg)