Dec 26 (Reuters) - KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING :

* UNIT OVERLAND BUYS ADDITIONAL 20.33 PERCENT STAKE IN UNITED EDUCATION FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 10.2 MILLION DINARS‍​

* SAYS POST ACQUISTION, OVERLAND'S STAKE IN UNITED EDUCATION WILL INCREASE TO 63.88 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2zxvovz) Further company coverage: )