June 18 (Reuters) - MABANEE COMPANY KPSC:

* BOARD DECIDES TO APPROVE ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS FOR AVENUES MALL INVESTORS

* DISCOUNTS FOR AVENUES MALL INVESTORS TO EASE REPERCUSSIONS OF CESSATION OF ACTIVITY DUE TO COVID-19

* AS A RESULT OF ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS, MABANEE'S REVENUE FOR THIS YEAR WILL DECREASE BY APPROX KWD 40 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2zMqjpu)