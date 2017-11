Nov 15 (Reuters) - SANAD HOLDING CO KSCP:

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 2.2 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 172,436 DINARS YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 4.3 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 385,062 DINARS YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN NET PROFIT IS DUE TO PROFIT FROM SALE OF ASSOCIATE COMPANY, DIVIDEND REVENUES, GAIN ON SALE OF AVAILABLE FOR SALE INVESTMENTS Source: (bit.ly/2hroUrv) Further company coverage: