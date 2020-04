April 30 (Reuters) - UNITED PROJECTS FOR AVIATION SERVICES CO:

* MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED DIFFERENT SEGMENTS INCLUDING REAL ESTATE AND AVIATION

* DECIDES TO GIVE SOME RENTAL EXEMPTIONS TO TENANTS AT DISCOVERY CENTER

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUES FROM DISCOVERY CENTER DUE TO EXEMPTION