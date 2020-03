March 16 (Reuters) - UNITED REAL ESTATE COMPANY SAKP :

* CLOSES MARINA MALL TEMPORARILY

* DECIDES TO REDUCE RENTALS FOR SOME INVESTORS FOR TWO MONTHS DUE TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF MARINA MALL

* ALSO DECIDES TO EXEMPT RENTALS FOR SOME INVESTORS FOR ONE MONTH