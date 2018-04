April 19 (Reuters) - UNITED REAL ESTATE COMPANY:

* ISSUES 60 MILLION DINARS BONDS IN TWO TRANCHES

* FIRST TRANCHE OF UNSECURED BONDS OF 32.15 MILLION DINAR WITH FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.75 PERCENT MATURING ON APRIL 19, 2023

* SECOND TRANCHE OF UNSECURED BONDS OF 27.9 MILLION DINARS WITH FLOATING INTEREST OF 2.50 PERCENT ABOVE DISCOUNT RATE TO MATURE ON APRIL 19, 2023 Source: (bit.ly/2HhcIVm) Further company coverage: