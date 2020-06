June 14 (Reuters) - WARBA BANK:

* OBTAINS CMA APPROVAL ON CONTENT OF PRIVATE OFFERING PROSPECTUS FOR ISSUANCE OF SUKUK

* ISSUANCE OF SUKUK NOT EXCEEDING 150 MILLION DINARS UNDER ITS SUKUK PROGRAM NOT EXCEEDING $2 BILLION