BRIEF-Kvaerner: Negatively Affected By Corona Virus Development

March 24 (Reuters) - Kvaerner ASA:

* IS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY BOTH CORONA VIRUS DEVELOPMENT AND MEASURES FOR VIRUS PROTECTION, AS WELL AS BY VOLATILE OIL PRICE AND DISRUPTIONS IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND DEMAND

* TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE EFFECTS ON KVAERNER WITH RESPECT TO FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS, DUE TO THE VIRUS SITUATION AND THE MARKET VOLATILITIES.

* EXECUTION OF ONGOING PROJECTS CONTINUES AS EFFECTIVELY AS POSSIBLE, WITH FEWER HIRED IN PERSONNEL