Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kvaerner Asa

* Contract to kvaerner for tow-out and installation of west white rose cgs

* Husky Energy has awarded Kvaerner a contract for engineering and marine operations to tow and install the concrete gravity structure (CGS) for the West White Rose Project offshore Canada

* The new multi-million Canadian dollar contract confirms Kvaerner's leading position for demanding marine operations Source text: bit.ly/2gyC1ad Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)