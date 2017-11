BRIEF-KVH Industries Q3 loss per share $0.15

Nov 2 (Reuters) - KVH Industries Inc

* KVH industries reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $40.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.8 million

* Sees ‍​Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18 to $0.24

* Sees ‍​Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.06

* Sees ‍​Q4 revenue $39 million to $42 million

* FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.75 to $0.81

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP per share results between a loss of $0.02 and profit of $0.02

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $160.0 million to $163.0 million