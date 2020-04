BRIEF-Kvika Banki Announces Preliminary Results For Q1 2020

April 21 (Reuters) - Kvika banki hf:

* REG-KVIKA BANKI HF.: PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q1 2020

* Q1 ESTIMATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAX FOR QUARTER AMOUNTED TO ISK 446 MILLION

* Q1 ESTIMATED TOTAL ASSETS AMOUNTED TO ISK 117.1 BILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN PAYMENT DIFFICULTIES FOR SOME OF THE BANK’S CUSTOMERS

* LOANS TO CUSTOMERS ACCOUNTED FOR 26.4% OF BANK’S BALANCE SHEET AND AMOUNTED TO ISK 30.9 BILLION AT END OF MARCH

* LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO WAS 275% AT END OF MARCH, COMPARED TO 246% AT END OF 2019

* ESTIMATED CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT END OF MARCH WAS 24.2%, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT 25% ANNUAL DIVIDEND POLICY, VERSUS 24.1% AT END OF 2019