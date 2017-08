Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kwality Ltd

* Kwality Ltd - June quarter net profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 422.7 million rupees last year

* Kwality Ltd - June quarter total income 15.73 billion rupees versus 14.82 billion rupees last year

* Says approved raising of funds of not more than 15 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2uuF1gZ) Further company coverage: