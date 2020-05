May 28 (Reuters) - Kwantas Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 219.8 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET LOSS 13.4 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 214.1 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 5.9 MILLION RGT

* CPO PRICE EXPECTED TO BE VOLATILE IN NEAR TERMS

* EXPECTS GROUP OVERALL PERFORMANCE TO BE IMPROVING FOR REMAINING FY 2020

* MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IN MIDDLE OF MARCH ALSO NEGATIVELY AFFECTED FFB & CPO PRODUCTION