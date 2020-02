Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Ltd:

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* ANNOUCNES FULL SUSPENSION OF COMPANY’S CROSS- BOUNDARY PASSENGER TRANSPORT SERVICES

* COMPANY FORESEES A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN REVENUE FOR FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2020

* DROP IN REVENUE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO MATERIAL DECREASE IN REVENUE AND NET PROFIT FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2020