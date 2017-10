Oct 26 (Reuters) - KWS SAAT SE

* DGAP-NEWS: KWS GROUP WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EARNINGS - DIVIDEND INCREASE PROPOSED

* HAS INCREASED ITS NET SALES BY 3.7% TO EUR1,075.2 MILLION AT END OF FISCAL 2016/2017​

* ‍DIVIDEND TO RISE TO EUR3.20​

* FY EBIT) WAS EUR131.6 MILLION, A SHARP IMPROVEMENT OVER PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, ANTICIPATES A SLIGHT INCREASE IN NET SALES AND ANOTHER DOUBLE-DIGIT EBIT RETURN​