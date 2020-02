BRIEF-KWS Saat H1 EBITDA At Minus EUR 50.8 Mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA:

* ITS NET SALES IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2019/2020 BY 14.0% TO EUR 329.6 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA IMPROVED SLIGHTLY TO EUR -50.8 (-51.8) MILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR IS TYPICALLY NEGATIVE AND WAS EUR -92.0 (PREVIOUS YEAR: -76.6) MILLION

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN NET SALES OF 8% TO 12% AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF 11% TO 13% IN FISCAL 2019/2020

* 2020 KWS GROUP’S EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 NET SALES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN ORDER OF EUR 80 TO EUR 90 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 80 MILLION)

* 2020 VEGETABLES SEGMENT NET SALES EXPECTED TO BE IN ORDER OF EUR 80 TO EUR 90 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 80 MILLION)

* VEGETABLES SEGMENT IS NOW EXPECTED TO BREAK EVEN IN 2020

* EBIT MARGIN WILL PROBABLY BE IN RANGE OF 30% TO 35% IN 2020 FOR VEGETABLES SEGMENT

* FORECASTS FOR OTHER SEGMENTS ARE UNCHANGED.