BRIEF-KWS Saat H1 Net Sales Down At EUR 244.1 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - KWS SAAT SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: EBIT MARGIN EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED FOR THE FISCAL YEAR AS A WHOLE

* ‍RECORDED A 12.8% FALL IN NET SALES TO EUR244.1 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017/2018​

* ‍EBIT IS TYPICALLY NEGATIVE AFTER FIRST HALF OF YEAR. IT FELL TO EUR -89.6 (PREVIOUS YEAR: -70.3) MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTATIONS FOR NET SALES AND EARNINGS FOR FISCAL YEAR AS A WHOLE REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* ‍H1 NET INCOME AFTER TAXES FOR PERIOD DECLINED BY 25.3% TO EUR -80.6 (-64.3) MILLION​

* ‍WE CURRENTLY EXPECT A SOLID DOUBLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN AT END OF FISCAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)