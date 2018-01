Jan 29 (Reuters) - KYB Corp

* Says it plans to raise stake in KYB-Mando do Brasil Fabricante de Autopeças S/A (target firm) to 100 percent from 50 percent in late May, with transaction price of 50 million yen

* Says target firm is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of snubber

* Says it will inject capital of 145 million Brazilian reais(about 5.06 billion yen) into target firm in late May

