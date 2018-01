Jan 3(Reuters) - Kyland Technology Co Ltd

* Says co received patent license (No. ZL201410855882.X), regarding data transmission method and data transmission system based on distributed FTP

* Says co’s Beijing-based unit received patent licenses (No. ZL 201410279999.8, ZL201510329014.2, ZL201510329013.8) and co’s Shanghai-based unit received patent license (No. ZL201310089593.9)

* Patents valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mkDgyP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)