* KYMERA THERAPEUTICS AND SANOFI ENTER INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE NOVEL PROTEIN DEGRADER THERAPIES TO PATIENTS

* KYMERA THERAPEUTICS- TO RECEIVE $150 MILLION UPFRONT WITH MORE THAN $2 BILLION IN POTENTIAL MILESTONES PLUS ROYALTY PAYMENTS

* KYMERA THERAPEUTICS- TO RETAIN OPTION DURING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO PARTICIPATE EQUALLY IN US COST AND PROFIT SHARING