April 26 (Reuters) -

* KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS THEY ARE LEAST SHORT ON CHINA THEY’VE BEEN IN 8 YEARS- CNBC

* JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA - CNBC

* JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC

* JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW - CNBC

* CHANOS SAYS TESLA'S MUSK "MAY BE MISLEADING INVESTORS", MUSK HAS "CROSSED THE RUBICON" OF MAKING STATEMENTS TO INVESTORS HE MIGHT RUE LATER - CNBC