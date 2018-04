April 26 (Reuters) -

* KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE CORP - CNBC

* KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC - CNBC

* KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR - CNBC Further company coverage: