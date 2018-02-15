BRIEF-Kyodo Public Relations to raise 170 mln yen, says business and capital alliance with VAZ

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kyodo Public Relations Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 97,532 shares at the price of 1,743 yen per share, and raise 170 million yen in total, via private placement to Shinto Tsushin Co.,Ltd., and payment date on March 5

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with VAZ.inc and mainly cooperate on public relations activities related business

* Says it will acquire Series C preferred stock for 300 shares of VAZ.inc, via private placement, for 108 million yen in total

