FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 15, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Kyodo Public Relations to raise 170 mln yen, says business and capital alliance with VAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kyodo Public Relations Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 97,532 shares at the price of 1,743 yen per share, and raise 170 million yen in total, via private placement to Shinto Tsushin Co.,Ltd., and payment date on March 5

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with VAZ.inc and mainly cooperate on public relations activities related business

* Says it will acquire Series C preferred stock for 300 shares of VAZ.inc, via private placement, for 108 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/z8GJvG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.