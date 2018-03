March 19 (Reuters) - KyOwa Corporation Co Ltd

* Says co’s stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section on March 19

* Says co’s president is directly holding 5.6 percent stake in the co and becomes co’s fourth biggest shareholder

* Says co’s president was indirectly and directly holding 83.9 percent stake in the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cvYfXr; goo.gl/XUv9nV

