Sept 29(Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

* Says it will sell a part of stake in wholly owned unit Kyowa Medex Co., Ltd., to Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

* Price undetermined

* Says the company will cut stake in Kyowa Medex to 33.4 percent

* Transaction date on Jan. 4, 2018

