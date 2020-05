May 26 (Reuters) - Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd:

* KYOWA KIRIN CO LTD - IMPACT OF BASELINE DYSKINESIA ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF NOURIANZ IN PATIENTS WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE PRESENTED

* KYOWA KIRIN - PATIENTS HAD REDUCTIONS IN "OFF" TIME AND INCREASES IN "ON" TIME WITHOUT TROUBLESOME DYSKINESIA REGARDLESS OF DYSKINESIA AT BASELINE