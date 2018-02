Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* KYOWA KIRIN AND ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCE CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) RECEIVES CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN EUROPE FOR THE TREATMENT OF X–LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA IN CHILDREN

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - ‍FIRST COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF CRYSVITA IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN GERMANY IN Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: