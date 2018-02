Feb 6 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED QTRLY RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT FOR OEM BUSINESS AND RETAIL BUSINESS

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET PROFIT FOR THE QUARTER AS OPPOSED TO A NET LOSS IN PCP ​

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET LOSS FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: