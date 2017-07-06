FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 11:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports June 2017 sales

* June same-store sales fell 9 percent

* June sales fell 6 percent to $1.213 billion

* L Brands Inc - net sales of $4.424 billion for 22 weeks ended July 1, decrease of 6 percent compared to net sales of $4.727 billion for 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016

* L Brands Inc- Comparable sales for five weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands Inc- comparable sales for 22 weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands-for June, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of about 7 percent points and 10 percent points to co and Victoria's Secret comp sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

