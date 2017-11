L Brands Inc:

* L BRANDS REPORTS NOVEMBER 2017 SALES

* NOVEMBER SALES ROSE 2 PERCENT TO $1.267 BILLION

* NOVEMBER SAME STORE SALES FELL 1 PERCENT

* L BRANDS-EXIT OF SWIM & APPAREL CATEGORIES HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT FOR TOTAL CO, VICTORIA'S SECRET COMPARABLE SALES IN NOV