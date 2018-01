Jan 8 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc:

* L BRANDS - ‍ON JAN 3, CO ISSUED NOTICE OF REDEMPTION FOR $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF ITS 8.500 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* L BRANDS SAYS ‍REDEMPTION DATE FOR 2019 NOTES WILL BE FEBRUARY 2, 2018