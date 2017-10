Sept 12 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc

* L3 acquires Adaptive Methods, Inc.​

* L3 technologies inc - ‍terms were not disclosed​

* L3 technologies inc - ‍business will be renamed l3 Adaptive Methods and will be integrated into l3’s Sensor Systems Business segment​

* L3 Technologies Inc - ‍acquisition was completed on September 8, 2017​