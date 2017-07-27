FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
July 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-L3 announces second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc

* L3 announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.54 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.732 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.64 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L3 technologies inc - ‍updated 2017 financial guidance​

* L3 technologies inc - funded orders for 2017 q2 increased 10 pct to $2,357 million compared to $2,136 million for 2016 Q2

* L3 technologies inc - ‍funded orders for 2017 Q2 increased 10 pct to $2,357 million compared to $2,136 million for 2016 Q2​

* L3 technologies inc - funded backlog decreased 4 pct to $8,513 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $8,896 million at december 31, 2016

* L3 technologies inc sees ‍2017 net sales $10,800 million to $11,000​ million

* L3 technologies inc sees ‍2017 diluted eps $8.65 to $8.85​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.76, revenue view $10.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

