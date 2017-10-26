BRIEF-L3 announces third quarter 2017 results

Oct 26 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc

* L3 announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.96 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $2.646 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.67 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $1.96

* L3 Technologies Inc - ‍updated 2017 financial guidance​

* L3 technologies inc sees ‍FY net sales $10,800 million to $11,000​ million

* L3 Technologies Inc- ‍during Q3 company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $187 million ($133 million after income taxes), or $1.67 per diluted share​

* Sees 2017 ‍adjusted diluted eps $8.80 to $8.90​

* L3 Technologies Inc - ‍funded orders for 2017 q3 increased 16% to $3,126 million compared to $2,688 million for 2016 q3​

* L3 technologies inc sees FY ‍diluted EPS $7.13 to $7.23​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.72, revenue view $10.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L3 Technologies Inc - ‍funded backlog increased 1 pct to $9,021 million at September 29, 2017 compared to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016​