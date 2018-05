May 9 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 APPOINTS RITA S. LANE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC - WITH LANE’S APPOINTMENT, SIZE OF BOARD HAS INCREASED TO 10 MEMBERS

