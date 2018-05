BRIEF-L3 Reports Q1 EPS Of $2.34 From Continuing Operations

May 1 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* Q1 SALES $2.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.32 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FUNDED ORDERS INCREASED 10% TO $2.6 BILLION IN QUARTER

* FUNDED ORDERS FOR 2018 Q1 INCREASED 10% TO $2,636 MILLION COMPARED TO $2,389 MILLION FOR 2017 Q1

* FUNDED BACKLOG INCREASED 3% TO $8,774 MILLION AT MARCH 30, 2018, COMPARED TO $8,493 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $9,850 MILLION TO $10,050 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $9.98 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.40 TO $9.60

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET OF DISPOSITIONS OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT OF $255 MILLION

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $900 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.54