May 1 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC - DEAL FOR $540 MILLION

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC - L3 WILL ALSO SELL ITS CRESTVIEW AEROSPACE AND TCS BUSINESS UNITS

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESSES