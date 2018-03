March 26 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO MICHAEL T. STRIANESE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.7 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CFO RALPH G. D’AMBROSIO'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.5 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2IShA4F Further company coverage: