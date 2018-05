BRIEF-L3 Technologies Says Unit Company Entered Into A Stock And Asset Purchase Agreement With 450 Madison Acquireco

May 2 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS ON MAY 1, UNIT COMPANY ENTERED INTO A STOCK AND ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH 450 MADISON ACQUIRECO LLC - SEC FILING

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC - HAVE AGREED TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF CO, UNIT FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $540 MILLION IN CASH

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC - ALSO AGREED TO SELL ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CAPITAL STOCK OF OF VERTEX AND OF VERTEX'S SUBSIDIARIES