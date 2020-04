April 23 (Reuters) - L3Harris Technologies Inc:

* L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES ISSUING MORE THAN $100 MILLION IN ACCELERATED PAYMENTS TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS SUPPLIERS AND REGIONAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES - L3HARRIS THIS WEEK BEGAN MAKING ACCELERATED PAYMENTS TO SMALL BUSINESSES IN 45 STATES THAT ARE PART OF ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN