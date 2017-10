Oct 20 (Reuters) - LA CHAUSSERIA SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE DOWN BY 3 PCT‍​

* SEES FY POSSIBLE OPERATING LOSS OF ABOUT EUR 100,000‍​