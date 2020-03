BRIEF-La Doria FY Net Profit Down At EUR 19.9 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - La Doria SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 19.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 717.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 687.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.18 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS, CO HAS INTRODUCED SPECIFIC MEASURES TO REDUCE CONTAGION RISK FOR ITS EMPLOYEES AND TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF COMPANY OPERATIONS, ALSO THROUGH “SMART WORKING”

* ON CORONAVIRUS, SITUATION WILL CONTINUE TO BE CLOSELY MONITORED, ALONGSIDE ITS POTENTIAL IMPACTS ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE CURRENT YEAR

* ISSUES NEW GUIDANCE 2020-2022

* SEES 2020 REVENUE AT EUR 732 MILLION

* COMPANY IS MANAGING SITUATION CONCERNING COVID-19 EMERGENCY IN LINE WITH CENTRAL GOVERNMEN’S ORDERS AND THOSE IMPOSED IN THE REGIONS IN WHICH GROUP FACILITIES ARE LOCATED

* SEES 2022 REVENUE AT EUR 777 MILLION

* FORECAST 2020 EBITDA OF EURO 55 MILLION, WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 7.5%; EURO 66 MILLION IN 2022 (EBITDA MARGIN OF 8.5%)

* FORECASTS 2020 NET PROFIT OF EUR 28 MILLION; EUR 33 MILLION IN 2022

* 2020 EBIT ESTIMATED AT EURO 37 MILLION, WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 5.1%; EURO 46 MILLION IN 2022 (EBIT MARGIN OF 6%)

* CONFIRMS GUIDELINES FOR 2018-2021 BUSINESS PLAN