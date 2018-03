March 14 (Reuters) - LA DORIA SPA:

* FY TURNOVER EUR 669.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 653.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 30.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS REVENUE OF EUR 757 MILLION IN 2021

* TARGETS EBITDA OF ABOUT EUR 79 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 10% IN 2021

* TARGETS NET PROFIT OF ABOUT EUR 43 MILLION IN 2021

* FORECASTS NET DEBT AT END-2021 OF ABOUT EUR 66 MILLION WITH DEBT/EBITDA RATIO OF 0.8

* PLANS INVESTMENT OF EUR 114.7 MILLION OVER 2018-2021